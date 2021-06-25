Chauvin jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murder of George Floyd
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.Full Article
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.Full Article
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George..
Chauvin, 45, spoke briefly at his sentencing hearing after he was convicted for the murder of George Floyd. CBS2's Alice Gainer..