Barking severe weather: Lightning and torrential rain hit capital
Published
Roads, houses and vehicles are damaged in Barking after locals claim they were hit by a tornado.Full Article
Published
Roads, houses and vehicles are damaged in Barking after locals claim they were hit by a tornado.Full Article
Spectacular lightning was capture by a camera off-shore in Orange Beach, Alabama, on June 24.
Sudden winds wrecked a garden in the Netherlands, as extreme weather lashed the town of Leersum in Utrecht province on Friday June..