Carol Monaghan feared for her and her family's lives when online abuse turned into detailed threat.Full Article
Glasgow MP moved to safe house with family after death threats and online abuse
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Who Are The Two ‘Forever Prisoners’ Approved For Release From Guantánamo By Periodic Review Boards? – OpEd
In extraordinary news from Guantánamo, two more “forever prisoners” — the Yemeni tribal leader Abdulsalam al-Hela, 53, and..
Eurasia Review
Glasgow MP moved to police safe house after death threat
Carol Monaghan wants better protection for public figures after online abuse turned into a "credible" death threat.
BBC News