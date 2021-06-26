‘Human swan’ takes off on flight around mainland Britain
Published
A woman dubbed “the human swan” has set off on a world-first circumnavigation of mainland Britain to raise awareness about climate change.Full Article
Published
A woman dubbed “the human swan” has set off on a world-first circumnavigation of mainland Britain to raise awareness about climate change.Full Article
A woman dubbed “the human swan” has said she is feeling excited as she prepares to launch a world-first circumnavigation of..