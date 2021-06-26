Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary
Published
Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide.Full Article
Published
Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson appoints Sajid Javid as Health Secretary to replace Matt Hancock.
Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office..