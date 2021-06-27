Government investigation into the leak of Hancock kissing footage to be launched
Published
An investigation into how footage from Matt Hancock's office came to be recorded and leaked is due to take place, a minister has told Sky News.Full Article
Published
An investigation into how footage from Matt Hancock's office came to be recorded and leaked is due to take place, a minister has told Sky News.Full Article
The Government will be launching an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has..