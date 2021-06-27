Health Department to investigate how CCTV footage exposing Hancock was leaked
The Government will be launching an internal investigation into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was leaked, a Cabinet minister has said.Full Article
Leaked footage from the camera led to Mr Hancock’s resignation as Health Secretary on Saturday.
The press were seen waiting outside the former UK Health Secretary's property in Suffolk on the day he resigned (Saturday 26 June).