Six people have been arrested as Daily Mail newspaper was targeted in 'free the press' protestFull Article
Extinction Rebellion protestors dump manure outside national newspaper offices
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Free the press' protestors dump manure outside national newspaper offices
Six people have been arrested as Daily Mail newspaper was targeted in 'free the press' protest
Hull Daily Mail
Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion dumps manure outside newspaper offices
Six people have been arrested after an Extinction Rebellion “free the press” protest in central London saw manure dumped..
Belfast Telegraph