Florida building collapse death toll rises to nine
Published
The death toll from the collapse of a Florida beachfront apartment building has risen to nine as search-and-rescue efforts continue, a local official has said.Full Article
Published
The death toll from the collapse of a Florida beachfront apartment building has risen to nine as search-and-rescue efforts continue, a local official has said.Full Article
The death toll rose has risen to nine with more than 150 people still missing as questions swirled about the tower’s structural..
Some residents remain in the sister building to the one that collapsed, where only a voluntary evacuation order has been issued.