Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in rubble
Published
Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day have stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building.Full Article
Published
Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day have stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building.Full Article
Two days after the collapse of a seaside Florida building, authorities said they would help residents of a similar tower nearby..
Albert Aguero, his wife and two children, were vacationing in his parents' apartment when they were startled awake by what felt..