Gina Coladangelo was asked about Hancock affair 2 years ago and denied it
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Matt Hancock quits as Health Secretary after kiss with aide
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office..
Updates Matt Hancock's constituents react to his resignation
Cambridge News
More coverage
Matt Hancock's coronavirus pandemic controversies
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Matt Hancock has found himself at the centre of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic - and that was before the..