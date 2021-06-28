Eleven islanders will enter the Mallorcan villa during the launch episode, including a semi-professional footballer, a lettings manager and the show’s first contestant with a physical disability.Full Article
Who are the cast of Love Island 2021
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Laura Whitmore excited to meet Love Island cast during series launch
Belfast Telegraph
Laura Whitmore says she cannot wait to meet the Love Island contestants ahead of the series launch on Monday night.
-
Who are the cast of Love Island 2021?
Belfast Telegraph
-
Love Island star wants to show people with disabilities have right to find love
Belfast Telegraph
-
The 15 best British TV shows and movies of 2021 (so far)
Mashable
-
Love Island: Albion's Aaron Connolly's ex may join ITV2 cast
The Argus
More coverage
There’s a brand new Love Island trailer featuring the new cast
Wochit Spanish
There’s a brand new Love Island trailer featuring the new cast
Meet the cast of Love Island 2021
Belfast Telegraph
-
Love Island cast announced ahead of series return
Belfast Telegraph
-
Love Island announces UK summer cast after year off
BBC News