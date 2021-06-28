Abdi Rehman Esa attacked his fellow inmate John Smith, causing a serious injury which led to his death.Full Article
Prisoner who killed fellow inmate with one punch has sentence doubled
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prisoner who killed fellow inmate with one punch has sentence upped
Abdi Rehman Esa attacked John Smith at HMPYOI Brinsford, causing a serious head injury
Tamworth Herald
Prisoner has sentence doubled after killing fellow inmate
A prisoner who killed a fellow inmate with a single punch has had his jail sentence for manslaughter more than doubled by the Court..
Express and Star