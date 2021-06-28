Tour de France 2021: Geraint Thomas loses time after crash as Tim Merlier wins stage three
Geraint Thomas is one of several riders involved in crashes as Tim Merlier wins a dramatic stage three of the Tour de France.Full Article
Race favourites Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas, as well as ace sprinters Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan were all involved in nasty..