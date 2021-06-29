Kick-attack Pc jailed for eight years for killing footballer Dalian Atkinson
Published
A police officer who unlawfully killed Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.Full Article
Published
A police officer who unlawfully killed Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed for eight years.Full Article
A police officer who unlawfully killed Dalian Atkinson by tasering him to the ground and kicking him in the head has been jailed..
A police officer has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.