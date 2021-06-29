England v Sri Lanka: Joe Root and Chris Woakes help hosts win in Chester-le-Street
Published
Joe Root's 79 not out guides England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Emirates Riverside.Full Article
Published
Joe Root's 79 not out guides England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Emirates Riverside.Full Article
Chris Woakes paid tribute to Joe Root before and after the pair steered England to a crushing victory in the first one-day..
Chris Woakes paved the way for victory and Joe Root delivered it with ease as England cruised to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka..