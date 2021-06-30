Ariana Grande donates thousands for free mental health counselling
Published
Ariana Grande has donated one million US dollars (around £723,000) to a mental health organisation to help fans obtain free therapy.Full Article
Published
Ariana Grande has donated one million US dollars (around £723,000) to a mental health organisation to help fans obtain free therapy.Full Article
Ariana Grande is planning to give away $1 million worth of free therapy to her fans who can't afford it. The Grammy-winning pop..