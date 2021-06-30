Headless body discovered at family seaside resort identified as missing woman
Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was reported missing from Wembley in London, before her body was discovered in woodland in Salcombe.Full Article
The discovery in Salcombe, Devon, has sparked a major police investigation
Police are probing the 'unexplained death' in Salcombe, Devon, after the gruesome discovery was made on Sunday