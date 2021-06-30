Man apologises over video of Chris Whitty being harassed in park
A man who was criticised after being filmed apparently accosting Professor Chris Whitty has apologised to the top medic for “any upset I caused”.Full Article
Video of Chris Whitty being harassed in park by two men as he tries to fend them off (1)
Police are investigating after a video which was shared online appeared to show England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris..