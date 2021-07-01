New DUP leader rocked by MLA resignation on first day
Published
New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been rocked by the resignation of a Stormont MLA.Full Article
Published
New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been rocked by the resignation of a Stormont MLA.Full Article
DUP leader Edwin Poots has announced that Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan as his nomination to replace Arlene Foster as Northern..
Paul Givan MLA will be the next First Minister of Northern Ireland, it has been announced by DUP leader Edwin Poots MLA.