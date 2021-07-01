Gap to shut all UK stores as business moves online
Published
High street retail giant Gap has announced it will be closing all stores in the UK - including a branch in Staffordshire which only opened three months ago.Full Article
Published
High street retail giant Gap has announced it will be closing all stores in the UK - including a branch in Staffordshire which only opened three months ago.Full Article
It intends to take its business online "in a phased manner" from the end of August through to the end of September