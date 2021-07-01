Primark sets new sales records after post-lockdown demand surge
Published
Several new sales records were set in Primark stores following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the owner of the high street retailer said.Full Article
Published
Several new sales records were set in Primark stores following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the owner of the high street retailer said.Full Article
Primark's owner said the fashion retailer set new sales records after stores reopened and shoppers started to "step out of lockdown..