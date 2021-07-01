Princess Diana statue unveiled at Kensington Palace
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Unveiling of Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace
euronews (in English)
Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
More coverage
William and Harry put on united front at unveiling of Diana statue
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales have unveiled her long-awaited statue – a memorial to a woman who left an indelible mark on..
Princes put on united front at unveiling of Diana statue
Hull Daily Mail