Labour beat the odds and win Batley and Spen by-election
There was massive relief for Labour leader Keir Starmer as the party scraped a win in the bitterly fought by-election which the party had been expected to lose.Full Article
Kim Leadbeater and Sir Keir Starmer make speeches in Memorial Park, Cleckheaton, after Labour win the Batley and Spen by-election..
In the normal course of politics, an opposition party holding a seat in a by-election is the most predictable of events.