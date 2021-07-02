Haribo struggling to reach supermarket shelves due to lorry driver shortage
Published
Sweets giant Haribo has revealed it is struggling to get stocks to stores across the UK because of a shortage of lorry drivers.Full Article
Published
Sweets giant Haribo has revealed it is struggling to get stocks to stores across the UK because of a shortage of lorry drivers.Full Article
The PM has been urged to introduce temporary worker visas for HGV drivers
Britain's supermarket industry relies on an army of drivers and warehouse workers to bring fresh produce