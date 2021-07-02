Irish Open day two LIVE: Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell make early start on Friday at Mount Juliet
Published
It’s day two at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and there’s an early start for Ulster duo Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell.Full Article
Published
It’s day two at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and there’s an early start for Ulster duo Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell.Full Article
Rory McIlroy admitted there was a degree of luck about his opening round of level-par at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as nothing..