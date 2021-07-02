It appears that from July 19 they won't be legally required any more - but could they return in the winter.Full Article
All we know about whether face masks will be mandatory after 'Freedom Day'
Torquay Herald Express0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
People told they are 'still expected to wear face masks indoors' after July 19
Staffordshire Newsletter
New guidance will be announced a week before Freedom Day arrives
Will you still wear a mask after July 19 'Freedom Day'?
Cambridge News
Will you still wear a face mask after 'Freedom Day'?
Sevenoaks Chronicle
-
Greece: Bars face closure for serving standing customers
SeattlePI.com
-
Ditching face masks is all about timing
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Freedom Day rule changes as social distancing and face masks to be scrapped
Staffordshire Newsletter
Prime Minister has outlined the end of almost all lockdown restrictions