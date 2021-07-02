Man shot dead by police suspected of murdering neighbour, coroner hears
Published
A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard.Full Article
Published
A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard.Full Article
Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki that left a man with Nevada identification dead. Honolulu Police..