Batley and Spen: Labour is back after by-election win, says Starmer
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Sir Keir Starmer hails Kim Leadbeater's victory in Batley and Spen as "just the start" for his party.Full Article
Kim Leadbeater and Sir Keir Starmer make speeches in Memorial Park, Cleckheaton, after Labour win the Batley and Spen by-election..
In the normal course of politics, an opposition party holding a seat in a by-election is the most predictable of events.