Frank Skinner explains why he wore suit to England clash with Germany
Published
Frank Skinner has revealed why he wore a suit to England’s Euro 2020 clash with Germany and revealed he was wearing a football shirt underneath.Full Article
Published
Frank Skinner has revealed why he wore a suit to England’s Euro 2020 clash with Germany and revealed he was wearing a football shirt underneath.Full Article
Three Lions singers David Baddiel and Frank Skinner were at Wembley together to watch England vs Germany on Tuesday - 25 years..