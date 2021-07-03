Man in hospital after suspected gas explosion in Fife
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- A number of properties were also evacuated as a precaution, emergency services said.Full Article
Police and fire crews remain in attendance at the property in Dewar Street, Dunfermline, while one man is being treated at St..
One man was taken to hospital and a number of properties were evacuated in Dunfermline.