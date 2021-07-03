Highlights: England thrash Ukraine to reach semi-finals
Watch highlights as Harry Kane's brace helped England cruise to victory beating Ukraine 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 against Denmark at Wembley.Full Article
Wes Brown was full of praise for England's performance in the 4-0 victory over Ukraine but warns the team cannot afford to be..
Danny Mills praised an outstanding team performance from England as they booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 4-0..