'Mask wearing and social distancing to end on July 19'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mask wearing and social distancing could end on July 19, reports suggest
Nottingham Post
Enforced mask wearing will end and social distancing will no longer be required as part of “freedom day” unlocking on July 19,..
'Social distancing and mask wearing to end on July 19'
Hull Daily Mail
-
Mask wearing and social distancing to end on July 19 – reports
Belfast Telegraph
-
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Masks, social distancing and working from home - how much freer will we be on 'Freedom Day'?
Sky News
The COVID controls we've lived with for more than 15 months are all about breaking the chain of transmission.
-
Pandemic Wave of Automation May Be Bad News for Workers
NYTimes.com
-
Harrogate council to meet in person for first time since lockdown
BBC Local News
-
Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID patients
SeattlePI.com
-
Covid restrictions could remain for 'five winters' in bid to protect NHS
The Argus