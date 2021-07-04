Face masks will be a matter of 'personal choice' when lockdown is lifted on July 19, the Communities Secretary said.Full Article
Face masks will be scrapped after July 19, minister confirms
Folkestone Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
France lifts requirement to wear a face mask outdoors in public and stops nighttime curfew early
Euronews English
"The very good results recorded no longer justify it," said Prime Minister Jean Castex as he announced that the unpopular Covid..
Face masks will be scrapped on Freedom Day minister confirms
Leicester Mercury