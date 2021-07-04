Pope Francis in hospital for intestinal surgery
Published
Pope Francis has gone to hospital for scheduled surgery on a restriction of the large intestine.Full Article
Published
Pope Francis has gone to hospital for scheduled surgery on a restriction of the large intestine.Full Article
Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Sunday afternoon for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican said. The news..
Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital for a scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican has announced.