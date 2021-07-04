Universal Credit boost should be permanent say Tories
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Senior Tories urge UK Government to make Universal Credit uplift permanent
Six former Conservative work and pension secretaries have spoken with “one voice” to urge the Chancellor to make permanent the..
Daily Record
Universal Credit boost should be permanent, say Tories
'One of the greatest, but unremarked, successes of the Government’s response to Covid has been the benefit system'
Hull Daily Mail