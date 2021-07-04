Six former Conservative work and pension secretaries have spoken with “one voice” to urge the Chancellor to make permanent the pandemic-inspired £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit.Full Article
Senior Tories urge UK Government to make Universal Credit uplift permanent
Daily Record
Universal Credit boost should be permanent, say Tories
'One of the greatest, but unremarked, successes of the Government’s response to Covid has been the benefit system'
Hull Daily Mail