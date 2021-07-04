Lucas Herbert hails his swing in fortune following Irish Open victory
Australia’s Lucas Herbert succeeded where Greg Norman failed 26 years ago and claimed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet.Full Article
Australia’s Lucas Herbert believes his career has come full circle after securing his second European Tour title with a..
