Gareth Southgate says England are ready to make history
Published
Gareth Southgate says England are ready to end their semi-final hoodoo this week by making history and reaching their first final since 1966.Full Article
Published
Gareth Southgate says England are ready to end their semi-final hoodoo this week by making history and reaching their first final since 1966.Full Article
Gareth Southgate's side get ready to leave their hotel and head to Wembley for tonight's Euro 2020 semi-final against..
Gareth Southgate believes the history of the England team is not as good as the nation likes to think but feels his team have..