The Health Secretary will speak in Parliament before the Prime Minister makes a national Covid announcementFull Article
Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid will both make lockdown statements today
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Exact time Boris Johnson will make end of lockdown announcement today
Cambridge News
New health secretary Sajid Javid has said this will be the "end of the line" for Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson to announce plans for July 19 today
East Lindsey Target
Sajid Javid confirms lockdown will end on July 19
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson make lockdown announcement today
The Government is making announcements about the future of lockdown today
Tamworth Herald