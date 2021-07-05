Philippine military transport plane crash kills 50
Philippine troops have found the final five bodies after a transport aircraft crashed in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the country’s worst military air disaster.Full Article
This is the moment a military plane crashed killing 47 soldiers and three civilians in the Philippines on Sunday (July 4).