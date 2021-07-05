Co-leader of the Green Party Jonathan Bartley has announced he will step down from the role at the end of July.Full Article
Green Party co-leader to step down - triggering leadership contest
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Calamity And Carnival Of Fascist Oppression And Corruption Under Sheikh Hasina – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The calamity and carnival of fascist oppression, corruption, decadence and degeneration under Hasina are of catastrophic..
Who Wins From The Tokyo Olympics Going Ahead – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Green Party co-leader steps down, triggering contest
Belfast Telegraph
-
What universal healthcare should look like
Mashable
More coverage
McCarthy blasts Greene for Holocaust comments
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for comparing the wearing..
Reuters - Politics