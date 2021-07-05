Susan Nicholson: Jury out to consider police failings
Published
JURORS examining possible police failings over the death of a woman at the hands of killer Robert Trigg have retired to consider their conclusions.Full Article
Published
JURORS examining possible police failings over the death of a woman at the hands of killer Robert Trigg have retired to consider their conclusions.Full Article
Police failings caused or contributed to the death of Susan Nicholson at the hands of killer Robert Trigg, a jury has concluded.