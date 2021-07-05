Face masks not legally required after July 19 - so why will PM still wear one
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gigs Cured My Social Anxiety - I Can't Wait For Them To Come Back
Clash
For some people, it's the only place they feel at home...
Thunderous applaud, sweaty fist pumps and drinks sloshing from..
More coverage
Adorable critically endangered baby monkey born at Thai zoo
Newsflare STUDIO
Adorable critically endangered baby monkey born at Thai zoo
-
Salesforce exec draws up post-pandemic playbook for work
SeattlePI.com
-
Face masks and one-metre rule to be scrapped in England on July 19
Wales Online
-
Face masks and one-metre rule to be scrapped in England, PM confirms
Hull Daily Mail
-
13 memorable moments when people stood up for the least powerful among us in 2021 (so far)
Mashable