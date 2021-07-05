William praises NHS staff during Buckingham Palace garden party
Published
The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to the “extraordinary” efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic as he hosted a Buckingham Palace party in their honour.Full Article
Published
The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to the “extraordinary” efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic as he hosted a Buckingham Palace party in their honour.Full Article
Prince William has taken over hosting duties for the NHS Big Tea garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Monday (July 5) in..