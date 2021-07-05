Gap between Covid jabs to be reduced to eight weeks for all under-40s
Published
Every adult in the UK should have had the chance to have both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by mid-September, the Government said.Full Article
Published
Every adult in the UK should have had the chance to have both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by mid-September, the Government said.Full Article
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has called for increasing the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of..