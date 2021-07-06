Hairspray pauses West End performances due to positive Covid-19 test
West End musical Hairspray has cancelled its shows until next week after a member of the production team tested positive for coronavirus.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- The West End hit is suspended until 14 July after a member of its crew tests positive for Covid-19.