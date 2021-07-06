All the Step 4 lockdown changes Boris Johnson has announced
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson confirms plan to end Covid legal restrictions
ODN
Boris Johnson has confirmed that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub..
PM outlines five-point Covid-19 plan
PA - Press Association STUDIO
All the lockdown changes to expect after July 19 'Freedom Day'
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Lockdown restrictions: What is changing, what is staying the same and why?
Although the Government has agreed to remain at Step 3 of the road map for easing coronavirus restrictions for four more weeks,..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The cars you should buy between now and 2030
The UK government’s proposed ban on new ICE cars creates a dilemma for all motorists, regardless of their views on EVs. Here are..
Autocar