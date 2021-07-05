Wimbledon 2021: Emma Raducanu retires from fourth-round match
Published
British wildcard Emma Raducanu retires from her fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties, ending her fairytale Wimbledon debut.Full Article
Published
British wildcard Emma Raducanu retires from her fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties, ending her fairytale Wimbledon debut.Full Article
Emma Raducanu’s fairytale run at Wimbledon ended in the fourth round.The 18-year-old Briton, the breakout star of this year’s..
British wildcard Emma Raducanu headlines a mouth-watering day of fourth-round singles action on the show courts on day seven of..