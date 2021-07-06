Priti Patel has claimed the barracks were covid-safe despite the Home Office being warned by Public Health England that it was unsuitable.Full Article
Priti Patel's 'failure' to visit Napier Barracks 'shocking but not surprising'
Home Secretary’s failure to visit Napier Barracks ‘shocking but not surprising’
Priti Patel is facing a fresh outcry over Napier Barracks as the PA news agency reveals she has not visited the controversial site..
